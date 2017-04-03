Deadly cyclist crash in New Haven investigated as a hit-and-run

A crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in New Haven is being called a hit-and-run by police.

Police said Veronica Pierce, 43, of Southbury, was drunk when she hit and killed cyclist Ranko Borak of New Haven.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Pierce struck Borak as he pedaled along the side of Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

The impact threw him over a nearby guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver had fled.

Eyewitnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle. They said it was a light-colored or silver Ford Taurus. One witness was also able to take a few photos.

A few minutes later, a driver on Interstate 91 reported to police that a vehicle with a damaged windshield nearly struck the driver's car. It was exiting at exit 3.

An officer spotted Pierce's car at Orange and Bradley Streets.

A man who lives on Bradley Street said he got into the road to tell Pierce the she was traveling the wrong way down a one way street, police said.

Pierce told the officer that she was alone in the vehicle and had not been involved in a crash, even though a crash had not yet been mentioned.

A sobriety test was administered. The first two breath tests put Pierce at .206. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

Pierce was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle while intoxicated, felony evading responsibility, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a driving the wrong way on a one way street.

Police said they have been unable to locate Borak's family. They said they believe he doesn't have any relatives in the country.

