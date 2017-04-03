CT Convention Center investigates reported illnesses following event

The Connecticut Convention Center is working with the Department of Health and Human Services after several people got sick at an event held there over the weekend.

Convention Center officials said they are aware of reported illnesses of those who attended the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Conference.

In addition to the Department of Health, the center is working with the city and CMEA to investigate.

“The safety of our guests and the integrity of our food service has always been our highest priority and we will remain in full cooperation with the health department,” Convention Center officials said in a press release.

In a statement, CMEA said "We are aware that were some students who became ill over the course of our event. As per our policy, we had a professional nurse on staff. We cared for them and we are cooperating with the appropriate authorities including the Department of Health to determine what the cause may have been."

No further details on what may have caused the illnesses were immediately available.

