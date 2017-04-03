Suspect in triple shooting is still on the run

The hunt for a suspect who shot two children and a woman in New Britain continues on Thursday.

Windows shattered, doors broken, and walls punctured; that was just some of the damage that was left behind, after a home in New Haven was searched for a wanted shooting suspect.

Police executed a search warrant over the weekend at a house in the quest to find 36-year-old Jermaine Scott, who is accused of shooting three people in New Britain.

"They just came in here and tore up everything in the house. I don't feel like it's right,” said Theodore Moreau, who lives in the home that was searched.

He said he was sound asleep when he was woken up by police.

"They were on the loud speaker and they were banging on the door, naming us one by one to come out with our hands up,” Moreau said.

New Britain police, with the help of officers in New Haven, executed a search warrant at the Thompson Street home.

Moreau said they were brought outside, handcuffed, and seated in the back of separate cruisers as investigators raided their house, looking for 36-year-old Jermaine Scott.

"It was crazy, it was madness, for nothing. They didn't even find the guy,” said Lynett Thompson-Moreau.

The Moreau family says they don't know who Scott is.

Inside the home on Monday, cabinet doors were ripped off hinges, doors were broken, and walls had puncture holes.

There were also shattered windows on the top floor.

New Britain police maintain they had obtained credible information that their suspect was in there, hiding out.

Scott allegedly shot a woman, who police say he's in a relationship with, along with a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Police said they are stopping at nothing to find him.

"We presented our facts as we had them to a prosecutor and a judge. They both signed off on that search warrant, which allowed us to have entry into that home,” said New Britain Police Capt. Thomas Steck.

Police say it's never their intent to damage anyone's property when attempting to take an armed and violent person into custody.

Steck added that protecting life is always their top priority.

"We're not going to trade officer safety, the public safety for property,” he said.

He added that historically, police don’t cover the costs to repair the damage after raids.

He says they've now executed two search warrants in New Haven and several traffic stops, but he is not in custody yet.

They think Scott has shaved his beard and is still in the New Haven area.

Anyone who sees the suspect, or has information about his whereabouts, should dial 9-1-1 right away.

You're also reminded not to approach him, as New Britain police said they have reason to believe he's dangerous.

The New Britain Police Department holds a valid arrest warrant for Scott, for multiple felony charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

Police add that Scott is apparently aware investigators are looking for him and they hope he peacefully turns himself in.

