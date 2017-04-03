CT students were in Russia at time of subway explosion

A man lights a candle at an entrance of Sennaya subway station after an explosion on the subway in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Yevgeny Kurskov)

The tragedy in Russia had ripple effects in Connecticut.

A group of Glastonbury High School students were in Saint Petersburg on Monday, when there was an explosion at a Russian subway. They are part of a foreign language program.

Fortunately all of the 11 students and their chaperones are okay, but now the district is taking extra precautions.

“It's a huge city and the chances of something happening to your students is not great when you think of the numbers of people in a city like that but you still want to be sure that everything's okay,” School Superintendent Alan Bookman.

The students were actually on the subway about an hour before the blast.

“It wasn't the same line it was going in the opposite direction than the explosion that had occurred but they had already been to the homes and they each have a host family,” Bookman said.

He said the school's director of foreign language and two adult chaperones have changed travel plans to avoid the city's subways but otherwise the trip will continue as planned.

“They're going to take every precaution but it's not going to change the things that they planned to while they are in Saint Petersburg,” Bookman said.

He added that the students had been dreaming of this trip since they started Russian language classes in seventh grade, and they all told the director leaving would be giving in to the fears terrorists want to create.

Glastonbury also has student trips right now in China, France and Italy.

Bookman says they will continue to monitor the situation in Russia and the district will take additional security steps if necessary.

