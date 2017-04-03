Steady rain expected for morning commute

The welcomed sunshine on Monday won’t last long, as rain is headed our way for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said showers will begin after midnight, and then rain will become steadier during the early morning hours.

“The heaviest rain appears to move in during the morning commute, so I would plan on some extra time to get to work and school tomorrow,” Cole said.

Rain will continue throughout the day, before it tapers off during the evening hours.

Cole said she couldn’t rule out some thunderstorms, but they won’t be widespread.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

“By the time the system exits late in the evening, 1 to 1.5" of rain will have fallen across the state, with perhaps locally higher amounts,” Cole said.

Ponding on the road, and poor drainage areas, is possible.

Wednesday is the pick of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Another storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing periods of rain, sometimes heavy, throughout the day.

“Another 1-2" inches of rain is possible, so combining that rain, with the rain that falls tomorrow, some of the area rivers and streams may be on the rise,” Cole said.

Showers will linger on Friday, especially in the morning.

