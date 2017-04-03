Newington woman has car stolen, comes face-to-face with thieves

Newington police have stepped up patrols following the car thefts (WFSB)

Newington neighbors are on alert after a rash of car break-ins and thefts recently.

Five minutes was all it took for Michelle Morris’ car to be stolen right out of her driveway early Monday morning.

"I just started it, I ran in the house to grab my stuff, came back out, my car was gone,” Morris said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Piper Brook Avenue as she was getting ready to go to work. She called police to report it.

"The police came, they took a whole report, they told me there was some break-ins around here,” Morris said.

The police left, and then she said she couldn’t believe who showed up after them.

“I had a key to another car on the same key chain, I was coming out the house and they actually came back and they were trying to take the second car,” Morris said.

About an hour after stealing one car, the thieves came back for another one.

"I yelled them off my property, they got in the car, I tried to follow them and as I’m on the phone with police, again, trying to get their license and then the cops end up coming back here, and had to report it to a different cop,” Morris said. "Unbelievable, I have lived here for 11 years of my life and this has never happened to me."

Morris isn’t the only one in the neighborhood who was targeted recently.

Another neighbor said his car was stolen last week on Rosewood Drive, just a few streets over from Morris.

Another one, on Whitewood Road said he had items stolen out of his unlocked car on Sunday night.

Anyone with information on these car thefts and break-ins should contact Newington police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.