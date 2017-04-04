Flood watch issued for the state

Flooding reported on Main Street and Painter Drive in West Haven. (WFSB photo)

It was a dreary day on Tuesday, as rain moved across the state. Showers will linger on Tuesday evening, which could produce a few rumbles of thunder in some towns.

Keep an eye on any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the state, which is in effect until 2 p.m. on Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals were impressive, DePrest said.

"We received a report of 2.07” in New London. Other rainfall totals as of late this afternoon include: 1.80” in Bridgeport, 1.77” in Stratford, 1.75” in Groton, 1.67’ in Milford, 1.65” in Gales Ferry, 1.10” in New Haven, 1.01” in Windsor Locks, 0.98” in Willimantic, and 0.90” in Hartford," DePrest said.

As a result of the morning rain, flooding was reported on streets in Stratford, West Haven and elsewhere.

Rain should start to wind down after midnight.

DePrest said there could be areas of fog this evening, and temperatures will hover in the 40s.

Wednesday will be brighter, drier and milder than Tuesday.

Highs will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

"There may be some lingering clouds and fog in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny," DePrest said.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall during the second storm starting on Thursday morning.

"Rain will be heavy at times Thursday afternoon then it will taper off to showers and drizzle in the evening," DePrest said.

Thursday will be another day to keep an eye out for flooding.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

