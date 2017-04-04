Tree crashes onto car traveling up the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich

Firefighters in Greenwich said they responded to a call about a tree that fell onto a car on Tuesday morning.

They said it happened on the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway between exits 31 and 33.

They blamed strong winds.

They said no one was hurt. It was just a close call.

The scene has since cleared.

State police issued a warning on Tuesday morning urging drivers to take it slow as a result of the rain.

For traffic reports in your area, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.