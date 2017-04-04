Flooding strands drivers in Stratford

Police blocked off Surf Avenue in Stratford due to flooding. (DOT photo)

Some early morning flooding led to drivers needing to be rescued in Stratford.

According to police, a couple of drivers had to be rescued from their cars on Surf Avenue Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m.

The cars have since been removed and no one was hurt.

Police said the road remains flooded and they're waiting for the water to recede.

Heavy rain began coming down overnight. A second dose of it arrives Tuesday night and another helping is on the way for Thursday.

