Putnam little league president resigns following sex assault arrest

A little league president in Putnam has stepped down after police charged him with sexual assault.

The resignation of Kyle Aldrich was posted to the league's website on Saturday by the Putnam Little League Board of Directors.

"As a board we assure you that the safety of the children in this organization and the integrity of our mission is our utmost priority and supersedes all else," the post said.

Police would not comment on the details of the case.

According to police, the 33-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon near his home through a warrant.

It charged him with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Aldrich was released after posting a $150,000 surety bond.

"It's disgusting. It's so weird to think I had conversation with this person and to see them do something so horrible, it's just so surreal I guess," said Madison Bates, of Putnam.

He was arraigned in Danielson on Monday and set to face a judge again on May 5.

The board said Reggie Fowler has taken over as president.

