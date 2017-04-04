Hartford's Board of Education elects new superintendent

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez has become Hartford's school superintendent (WFSB)

The City of Hartford's Board of Education has chosen its next superintendent.

A committee had recommended Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez to lead the Hartford Schools District last week.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to elect her as school superintendent.

She has been serving as acting superintendent since her predecessor, Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, stepped down to take a job in Japan.

Torres-Rodriguez was up against Timothy Sullivan.

Sullivan is a former teacher and principal. He is serving as assistant superintendent for operations with the Capitol Region Education Council.

