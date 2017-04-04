PD: 3 teens accused in food delivery driver attack

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, and on Tuesday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. (WFSB)

Police in New Britain said they have now arrested three teens who are accused in a serious assault that left a food delivery driver with life-altering injuries.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, and on Tuesday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Police said they responded to 160 Long Swamp Rd. on March 14 for a report of what an eyewitness first thought was a fall.

They found a woman suffering from serious head injuries that were later determined to be the result of an assault.

She suffered a cut to her head and had two swollen eyes. She had broken bones on both sides of her face.

Money and personal items were taken.

Police said the victim was making a food delivery to the area at the time.

Officers believe the female suspect placed a fake delivery order, and the two male suspects attacked the delivery woman.

All of the suspects are from New Britain and they are all facing first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.

