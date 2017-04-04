Dayville deputy fire chief facing assault, threatening charges

Todd Wakefield is accused of assaulting and restraining a woman in Killingly, according to state police. (State police photo)

A man who was the deputy fire chief for the Dayville Fire Department was arrested and charged with attacking and restraining a woman at a home in Killingly.

According to state police, Todd Wakefield, 46, turned himself following the incident.

Wakefield was part of the Dayville Fire Department, with the title of deputy fire chief. Officials said he was with the department for 15 years.

Troopers said they were called on Monday at 6 p.m. by a concerned citizen who said a woman could be heard screaming from a nearby home.

They responded and found the woman.

She told them that she had been pushed to the ground, restrained and threatened by a man later identified as Wakefield.

She also said she tried to dial 911 but Wakefield took the phone and smashed it on the ground.

Wakefield then fled on foot before troopers arrived.

Through their investigation, they identified Wakefield and deployed a K9 unit.

However, Wakefield was picked up by a vehicle on a nearby road.

He did eventually surrender himself.

He was charged with unlawful restraint, threatening, third-degree assault, interfering with a 911 call and disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $10,000 and given a court date of Tuesday in Danielson.

This isn't the first time Wakefield has been arrested. He has been arrested six times just for assault.

His arrest record started in 1988 when he was arrested for criminal mischief.

Then, in the early 1990s, he was arrested for assault three times.

We also found two other arrests stemming from assault charges in 1998 and 1999.

The Dayville fire chief told Eyewitness News "This is not a reflection of the 43 other members we have here."

Wakefield is also listed as a crew leader with the Connecticut Department of Transportation Pomfret Center.

