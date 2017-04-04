Free cone day at Ben & Jerry's

It may not be a sunny spring day, but Tuesday is still Free Cone Day.

Ben & Jerry's is offering a free scoop of ice cream in a cone or a cup at its locations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For 38 years, the event has been for a good cause and this year is no exception.

In Connecticut, the event benefits the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

"The whole purpose of this is not only to give back to our community and our fans, but also to partner with a nonprofit to raise money for them," said Helen Delmastro, owner, Ben & Jerry's, West Hartford.

Delmastro said Connecticut Children's has supplied the volunteers for the day at her location in West Hartford.

Customers are simply asked to provide a small donation to the cause.

It's finally noon here on the East Coast! Wooo! Our eastern Scoop Shops are now open for #FreeConeDay. Information: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/uZ1qYTBCEr — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 4, 2017

For more information or to find a location, head to Ben & Jerry's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.