Body pulled from Quinebaug River identified as missing Lisbon man

A body found last week in the Quinebaug River has been identified as a missing Lisbon man.

Patrick McCarthy, 32, disappeared in January.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the Norwich Bulletin that the body was identified as McCarthy. The cause of death was not released.

McCarthy was last seen walking along Route 12 to Jewett City, according to state troopers.

Last Thursday, a worker for a power company found McCarthy near a plant on Roosevelt Avenue in Preston.

McCarthy had a fiancee and other family in Jewett City.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.