No students injured in Brooklyn school bus crash

Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus in Brooklyn just before noon on Tuesday.

Quinebaug Valley dispatchers said the crash happened in the area of Allen Hill Road and South Street.

There were 15 people on the school bus at the time of the crash, including students, the bus driver, and an aide. None of them were injured.

It is unclear what school the students were from.

Three people who were in a car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

