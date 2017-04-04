Police search for suspects who robbed ATM employee

Branford police released this photo following a robbery at a bank on Tuesday (Branford Police)

Police in Branford are looking for three or four suspects accused of robbing an ATM employee on Tuesday.

It happened on West Main Street around 2 p.m.

Branford police said three to four black male suspects assaulted and robbed an employee of an ATM machine company while he was replenishing the machine's funds at a business.

The victim told police one of the suspects struck him with a handgun.

The suspects fled in a white Chevrolet car.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-481-4241.

