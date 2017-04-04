New York man killed in Woodbury crash on Tuesday

Police responded to a serious crash in Woodbury on Tuesday (WFSB)

A 49-year-old man from New York was killed in a crash in Woodbury on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 317 near Whittlesey Road, just before 2:30 p.m.

The man who died in the crash was identified as James Htinican, of Grahamsville, New York.

The driver of another car involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

