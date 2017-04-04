Car struck tree on Route 354 in Colchester

A person was seriously injured after a car hit a tree on Tuesday (Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Twitter)

Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Colchester on Tuesday afternoon.

Quinebaug Valley dispatchers said a car struck a tree on Parum Road, which is also known as Route 354.

Serious injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.