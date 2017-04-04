State trooper shot man outside Columbia motel

A state trooper was involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police say one of their troopers was involved in a shooting at a motel in Columbia on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Hop River Motel on Route 66, where troopers responded for the report of some suspicious activity.

Police said at least one trooper fired at least one shot, hitting a man, who they identified as a suspect. It is unclear what that man is accused of at this time.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No troopers were injured.

Detectives from Central District Major Crime responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

A neighbor said when he drove home from work he was greeted by an army of flashing lights.

"I came home at 3:30 p.m. and there was this out in front and from what I was told from state police from the detective it had just happened prior to that," said Bruce Hammond.

