Military gravestones found at Waterbury woman's home

There’s a grave marker mystery in the brass city.

A Waterbury woman said she found gravestones inside her home and in her yard.

Two of the gravestones were actually propping up a wood-burning stove, and two more were part of a rock garden.

Rosa Arroyo says she and her boyfriend discovered the two military gravestones in their backyard on Sunday.

The homeowner doesn't know why they were there, or where they came from, but she was able to track down one of the families.

"I was beside myself at first. Who, what, where, when, why. Where did they come from, how did they get here, where do they belong, why are they here,” she said.

Arroyo said she bought the house more than four years ago but never knew they were there until they started a remodeling project.

"There were so many thoughts running through my head. God, did someone steal these and they wound up in this property years ago, were they misprints and discarded,” Arroyo said.

The stones are for Army Staff Sgt. Francis Horrigan, World War I veteran William Boylan, Army Sgt. John Costello and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gerald Cucolo.

Arroyo was able to connect with Frank Cucolo. His brother Gerald, a Korean War vet, died in 1977 and is buried in Waterbury’s Calvary Cemetery.

"My wife remembers the foot stone being there,” Cucolo said.

He said he's just happy the stones were found, and grateful for Cucolo reaching out to him.

"I’m glad it was my house and they didn't wind up on the truck going to the dump, lets honor these four people the way that it should be,” Arroyo said.

The Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee will be out to the house this weekend to pick up the stones.

They're going to re-commit Gerald Cucolo's gravestone, and the others will go towards the Veterans Monument on Thomaston Avenue.

