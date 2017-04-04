Plans are unveiled for downtown land in Bristol

For more than a decade, many have wanted to know what will replace the old strip mall across from Bristol’s City Hall.

The empty, run down parking lot is what everyone has seen for more than 10 years now. There's been many proposals and visions, which all fell flat.

For months, it has been known that the space will be anchored by a Bristol Hospital medical building.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ken Cockayne gave Eyewitness News the exclusive first look at what it will look like.

It's not just a medical building, but there's space for smaller shops and even some residences. So basically, a collection of some of the previous ideas are rolled into this plan.

A formal announcement is expected to be made next week, but both the mayor and residents say this a major step forward for a city that wants to build around downtown.

“We've brought in three businesses since I've become mayor. We're going aggressive after economic development. It's showing. Our grand list has gone up $66 million. When many companies are running from the state of Connecticut, we're bringing them to Bristol,” Cockayne said.

“Every year, I think what are they going to do with it, what are they going to do with it, and finally, now that they're doing something with it, I can't wait,” said Lori Marin, of Bristol.

Officials expect ground to be broken possibly in the fall.

