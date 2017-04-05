Busy travel week underway at airports

Bradley International Airport officials in Windsor Locks are advising travelers that a busy week of travel is underway.

Travelers were urged to be prepared.

"It's easier just to know you're done," said Marge Oney, who's flying to Florida. "You're ready to go on and get here and get your stuff done and head out to warm weather."

Lines were long at Bradley on Wednesday as flyers got an early start.

"I prefer to be here early, [I'm] just anxious and I don't want to miss the plane," said Johan Agostini, who's also flying to Florida. "The lines are crazy!"

Bradley said due to several spring breaks, the airport is expecting a 30 percent increase in travelers. The uptick in travelers is expected to run through Sunday.

"The key during this busy travel week is to give yourself extra time and to be prepared," said Kevin Dillon, airport executive director. "Our team will do everything we can to make your travel through the airport as carefree as possible. Passengers traveling domestically are advised to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check in with their respective airlines and processing through the TSA screening. Those traveling internationally should give themselves three hours."

"I always like to travel early," said Mark DiMaria, who is flying to Georgia. "It cuts down on the stress, and it's just easier to travel all the way around."

Airport officials said there are a number of things people can do prior to arriving at the airport. One of those things is contacting the airline ahead of time to check the status of a flight.

Officials also advised travelers to read TSA rules for screenings and liquids carefully in order to speed up the process once people arrive at the airport. They can have their IDs ready and take any electronic devices out of carry-on bags.

"To me it's stressful getting ready to fly. I'm not a big flyer so I just like to have everything ready," said Karen Cudworth, who is traveling to Florida.

People can also look at parking options ahead of time.

