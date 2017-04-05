Police identify Hartford man murdered Wednesday morning

Hartford Police are investigating an incident on King Street (WFSB).

Hartford police are investigating a murder that happened in the south end of the city early Wednesday morning.

Police were on King Street for several hours.

They said they were alerted to the scene by their "Shotspotter" system, which recorded six shots in the area around 12:30 a.m.

"There were no 911 calls, so we wouldn't have known about the incident had it not been for Shotspotter," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police.

A man was found in the driveway of a home on King Street. He had been shot several times.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was identified as 24-year-old Jimmy Gonzalez, of Hartford.

King Street was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

Detectives processed some unspecified evidence at the scene.

"The evidence is only known to the suspect and police at this point," Foley said.

There's also no word on any suspects.

Police said they are following some leads, but they're very thin.

They said at that point during the night, there were no eyewitnesses around.

"We have been able to develop some information," Foley said. "It looks like the victim was targeted in this event."

Foley called the building located at 42 King St. "a challenge" for officers in the past in terms of narcotics activity.

"I'm not implying that this homicide is remotely connected to narcotics activity at this point," Foley said. "That's something we have to sift through."

