Car slams into pole in Newington, closes road

A car slammed into a utility pole in Newington early Wednesday morning and prompted police to close a road.

They said it happened at Main Street, also known as Route 176, and East Robbins Avenue.

That area is closed to traffic.

According to police, north and southbound traffic on Main Street from Cheney Lane to the intersection of Robbins Avenue and East Robbins Avenue remained restricted as of 7:30 a.m. They said it will continue to be closed.

Utility crews were said to be onsite and making repairs.

Travel on East Robbins Avenue is flowing and open, along with southbound travel on Main Street from the intersection.

There's no word on injuries of how the crash happened.

