Heavy rain could lead to flooding on Friday

Flooding could be an issue as the second of two storms rolls into the state starting Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire state. The watch starts on Thursday and runs through 2 p.m. on Friday for most of the state. For Litchfield County, it ends at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

"A storm will track to the west of New England tomorrow and a warm front will move up the coast," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

While there will be rain falling during the morning hours, DePrest said the heaviest rain will come during the afternoon and evening.

During the heavy rain, DePrest said that's when some thunderstorms could pop up.

"This could have a big impact on the evening commute," DePrest said, adding that the rain could reduce visibility for drivers.

The storm could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain, which is why flooding is possible, especially those in poor drainage areas.

"Plus, some small streams and rivers may go over their banks resulting in minor flooding. The larger rivers will take longer to respond," DePrest said.

Aside from the rain, Thursday should be breezy and cool with high temperatures ranging from 48 to 55 degrees.

Rain will taper off into scattered showers Thursday night, and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s.

Friday should feature cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Conditions improve by Saturday, which will be breezy and cool with highs in the low and middle 50s.

Sunday is forecast to be the better of the two weekend days.

Skies should be mostly sunny with highs close to 60 degrees.

Then early next week, temps could get close to 80.

