Torrington police make drug bust at local motel

Torrington police said they seized heroin, crack cocaine and other drug-related items during a bust at a local motel. (Torrington police photo)

Police in Torrington said they executed a search warrant at a local motel and arrested five people on various charges, including possession of heroin and cocaine.

Detectives said the arrests were made on Monday following a search at the Lakeside Motel on Winsted Road.

Among those who face charges are 45-year-old motel resident Wendell McKinney, 40-year-old Timothy Spencer of Winchester, 34-year-old Chaslene Judson of Torrington, 51-year-old Carrie Grenier of Torrington and 23-year-old Katrina Spriggs of Colebrook.

Police said they received several complaints about criminal activity like drug sales, which led them to the motel.

Detectives said they conducted a lengthy investigation which included controlled drug purchases at the motel.

As a result, a warrant was secured for a room at the motel near the main office.

Heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials, a scale, hypodermic needles, cell phones and a large amount of cash were seized. Police said they also found a number of health and beauty items that were taken from a local retail store.

Seven people were inside the room, but only five face charges, according to police.

McKinney was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000.

Spencer was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and given a bond of $500.

Judson was charged with sixth-degree larceny for the stolen items. Her bond $500.

Grenier and Spriggs both face a drug paraphernalia charge with a bonds of $500 each.

All of the suspects were released and scheduled to appear in Bantam Superior Court.

