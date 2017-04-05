Newtown K9 diagnosed with rare form of cancer

Saint Michael, a K9 with the Newtown Police Department, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. (GoFundMe.com photo)

A beloved K9 of the Newtown Police Department was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Police said they are hoping to get some donations to cover Saint Michael's medical costs and potentially save the dog's life.

They said Saint Michael joined the department in 2014 and has been serving with his handler, Officer Felicia Figol.

The dog is trained in narcotic detection, suspect tracking and apprehension.

Police called the dog an asset that they and the community need back on the road as soon as possible.

To make a donation, head to the department's GoFundMe page here.

