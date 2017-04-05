Man arrested for invading home in Bethlehem

Joseph Fortunato is accused of invading a home in Bethlehem and threatening to kill a victim, according to state police. (State police photo)

A man faces home invasion charges after barging into a home in Bethlehem.

State police said they arrested 30-year-old Joseph Fortunato of Bethlehem for the crime.

Troopers said they received a 911 call from a victim who said a man broke into his home and threatened to kill him with a gun.

By the time they arrived, the suspect was gone.

State police and a K9 unit set up a perimeter to track the suspect, but they couldn't find him.

Through the course of the investigation, troopers said they found Fortunato at his home on East Street.

He was arrested without incident.

He was charged with home invasion, second-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace and threatening.

It's unclear if he actually had a gun.

Investigators said the Fortunato and the victim are known to each other and have had arguments in the past.

Fortunato was held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury Superior Court on April 12.

