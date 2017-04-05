Trooper-involved shooting at Columbia motel involved suspect from New Mexico

A suspect from New Mexico was shot by a trooper after state police said he drew a weapon at a motel in Columbia. (WFSB photo)

Investigators learned that the man involved in a state police-involved shooting in Columbia had stolen a vehicle out of New Mexico.

State police said Jay Olson, 54, of Bernalillo, NM, was taken into custody after receiving first aid.

Olson was charged with criminal attempted to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and interfering with an officer.

Troopers said they were called to the Hop River Motel on Route 66 just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said the call was for a "suspicious incident."

When they arrived, they found the stolen Pontiac Grand Am.

Olson was located nearby and identified as the possible driver of the car.

As troopers approached, however, Olson pointed a firearm in the troopers' direction.

State police said that as a result, a trooper fired at least one round and struck Olson.

Olson was immediately arrested and transported to Hartford Hospital.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

As of Wednesday, Olson remained hospitalized and was held on a $500,000 bond.

Detectives and other investigators responded to the scene to process it.

The identities of the troopers involved have not been released.

The trooper who fired the round is on administrative duty for the duration of the investigation.

