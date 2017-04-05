2 officers hurt in pursuit of suspected eyeglasses thief

A suspected eyeglasses thief led police on a pursuit down Imperial Avenue in Westport, officers said. (Westport police photo)

A man suspected of stealing eyeglasses from a business in Westport hurt two arresting officers, police said.

According to police, the suspect, 44-year-old Tracy Edwards of Bridgeport, was reported as being disoriented at OptiCare on Post Road East.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Before they arrived, they said they learned Edwards had stolen a pair of glasses and left the store.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Pontiac at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers pursued him through the town, but had to break it off because it reached dangerous speeds.

A short time later, police said the Edward's vehicle was found to have crashed on Imperial Avenue near a river.

He was spotted running on foot.

Officers caught and arrested him near Baker Avenue.

Police said Edwards resisted. They said he punched and kicked officers.

One officer suffered a facial injury. The other hurt his hand. Both injuries appeared to be minor.

They were able to get control of Edwards. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation based on his behavior.

Police said once he's released, he'll be charged with larceny, engaging in a pursuit and assault on an officer.

