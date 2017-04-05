Meriden health center back in business after gas leak

A health center in Meriden was evacuated because of a gas leak.

According to officials, staff members at the Community Health Center on State Street safely evacuated on Wednesday afternoon.

They've since returned to work and the center is back up and running as normal.

Officials said the scent of gas toward the back of the building is what prompted them to evacuate.

The Meriden Fire Department and Eversource were on the scene to cap the leak.

There's no word on what caused it.

