Connecticut man waives extradition to face murder charge

A man arrested in Pennsylvania following a police chase and crash has waived extradition to Connecticut where he will return to face charges he killed his girlfriend then fled with their 6-year-old daughter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Oscar Hernandez was arrested in February after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 99 in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Police were chasing him under an Amber Alert when he crashed.

He waived extradition Wednesday before a Pennsylvania judge and will soon return to Connecticut, where he's charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Bridgeport, Connecticut police contend Hernandez fatally stabbed Nadia Gonzalez, before fleeing that state with Aylin Sofia Hernandez. She suffered only minor injuries in the Pennsylvania crash.

Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, had previously been deported in 2013, and has prior felony convictions for assault and threats.

