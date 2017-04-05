200 Dept. of Defense helicopters to be built in CT

Stratford-based Sikorsky has been awarded a major contract with the Department of Defense to build 200 helicopters.

The CH-53K “King Stallion” choppers will be used for field logistics for the U.S. Marine Corps and can lift 36,000 pounds.

Gov. Dannel Malloy praised the contract saying “The headline is that these state-of-the-art helicopters will be made in Connecticut. This is an exciting milestone for Sikorsky and for our state. Competition in today’s worldwide economic climate is fierce, and Connecticut has shown we remain a valued leader where businesses can access one of the most well educated, productive workforces and maintain a competitive edge well into the future. This isn’t only about Sikorsky – it’s also about the supply chain companies and the thousands of employees in every corner of our state who will benefit. That’s why we worked so hard to ensure the CH-53K King Stallion would be built right here in Connecticut.”

