Willimantic hires two new police officers

Willimantic Police Department is welcoming two new officers. (Willimantic police)

The Willimantic Police Department is welcoming two new officers.

Both officers will begin their training at the Connecticut Police Academy on Friday.

Jacquelyn Rosado, 24 of Meriden, and Jacqueline King, 25 of Virginia, were chosen from over 80 applicants, and successfully completed extensive testing.

Rosado is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University with a master’s degree from Simmons College.

King received her associate’s degree from Olympic College in Washington state, and is currently finishing her bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.