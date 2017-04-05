Car crashes into West Hartford home

Emergency crews responded to Starkel Road in West Hartford on Wednesday after a car crashed into an apartment.

It happened at the West Hartford Fellowship apartments, a little before 3 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said a woman had backed her car into the rear of one of the apartments. It appears the driver of the car had mistaken the gas pedal for the brake.

A woman was inside the apartment when it happened, but she was not injured. She was on her bed when the driver crashed into the apartment.

"I was sitting at the bench with my mother and I saw this car go right in this building right over there and I couldn't believe it. It was going about 10 mph, it was a pretty good crash," said Pamela Buerthiaume, who was an eyewitness.

The driver was not injured either.

