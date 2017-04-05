Decoys set up to subdue geese problem at Milford pond

Milford officials hope a few decoys will do the trick in scaring off the geese. (WFSB)

For years along the shoreline, geese have been flocking to downtown Milford’s duck ponds, and causing quite a few problems.

The city is now trying to change that, hoping a few decoys will do the trick in scaring off the geese.

"I think the first day, they were up, there were no geese. The next day, very few,” said Erica Limauro, of West Haven.

The decoys are black plastic silhouettes of dogs that spin in the wind.

Andy Sickinger says it already seems to be doing the trick.

"It was pretty overcrowded, you couldn't even sit on the benches and relax, geese were coming up to you, attacking you for food, making a mess everywhere, seems like it was cleaned up pretty good,” Sickinger said.

Milford recently installed the decoys near its two duck ponds downtown.

Over the years, the city has had issues with people feeding the Canada geese and the other birds.

That caused more geese to flock to downtown, leaving their droppings all over the place.

It’s been such a problem for a number of years, they put up several signs around the duck ponds, telling folks not to feed the birds.

A local Girl Scout troop put up holders filled with fliers asking folks to do the same.

"The worst part is the public comes here not only to feed them, but to feed them bread, and it’s no nutritional value for the animal. I have a problem because all the other birds that should be flourishing here don't have as much as a habitat, it’s been taken over,” Limauro said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.