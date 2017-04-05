Woman says she woke up to find stranger in her home

Police are looking for a home invasion suspect who was found in a Torrington home (WFSB)

Police in Torrington are investigating after a woman woke up in her home to find a stranger in her bedroom.

Just before dawn on Sunday, a woman on Culvert Street said she woke up to find a strange man standing in her bedroom.

She went to confront him, and that’s when "He attacked me by grabbing my face and holding my mouth shut and he was choking me and trying to pin me down on my bed,” she said in a Facebook post that has since been taken down.

The victim was able to free herself, and police canvassed the busy neighborhood, but haven’t found the suspect yet. They said they are investigating several leads.

Neighbors in the area said they are making sure their doors are locked, and they are looking out for any suspicious activity.

“We have to worry about our children now, grandkids, whoever it is. It's not right,” said Jessica Jiminski.

The thought of something sinister happening is forcing parents like Danielle Perriello to go over safety measures with her daughter.

“My child knows we don't go out on the street alone, we don't let anyone inside the house. Only adults answer the door,” Perriello said.

Police say they have not received any other complaints like this, so they have no reason to believe a pattern is forming, but they do advise people to never confront an intruder.

They are asking for the public’s help. Because it was still dark, they don't have a clear description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police.

