Hamden residents are against proposed apartment development

Many residents have signs up voicing their opposition. (WFSB)

Hundreds of Hamden homeowners are standing up to a proposed development that would bring nearly 300 apartments to their neighborhood.

Those living on Rocky Top Road said they are concerned about the blasting and the increased traffic.

Many held signs criticizing the plan Wednesday evening at an informational meeting with Hamden's Inland Wetland Committee.

"They're talking about two to three years of blasting with 50,000 one way trips, you're talking large trucks, removing stone from the site,” said Bill Mohyer, of Hamden.

His house is right across from the entrance of the proposed “Mountain View Estates.”

People who live in the area describe their neighborhood as a beautiful and peaceful place.

"An 18 acre ridge with wetlands on both sides with a pond. Just a beautiful spot," said Tim Mack of Hamden.

He and his neighbors feel like they are under attack.

"A lot of accidents now with very little traffic, you're talking 288 units of housing, maybe 500 vehicles on site, that would cause a lot of problems with traffic flow. The environment, the wetlands would be drastically effected,” Mohyer said.

"That site is not suitable for an apartment complex like that. It’s going to change the whole feel of this area. We moved here because of the nature of it. Look at this beautiful ridge behind me,” said Tim Mack.

In addition to the apartments, which would be housed in five buildings, the development would also include a clubhouse, with a fitness room and a pool.

As part of the application, the proposal would also set aside a certain number of one and two bedroom apartments, as affordable housing.

"Every plan has to be looked at, but having the 8-30g attached to it, the affordable housing, makes it that much more difficult to deny and if it gets to planning and zoning, what it comes down to is safety and health concerns,” Mack added.

"A lot of us would not have any issues if it was a small reasonable development, maybe a few houses, not destroying the whole ridge,” Mohyer said.

Neighbors said that contractors would be required to remove the top of the ridge as part of the development, which would create environmental issues.

"You're going to have all this suspended silt. Silt kills fish. It will carry carcinogens that are in the rock once they start blasting," said Ronald Colaresi of Hamden.

Residents also believe it would be outrageous to alter an area that has been virtually unchanged for generations.

"Here is the thing. I have family that has lived on Rocky Top Road for 50 years. They have made a living there. They have made a life there," said one resident.

The developer did not attend Wednesday night's meeting.

If the proposal moves through inland wetlands, it still needs to be approved by planning and zoning.

"I just hope the Inland Wetland Committee gets a further understanding of the magnitude of this project and the devastation it will have on that ridge and the neighbors in the area," said Mack.

It will likely be at least a month before a decision is made.

