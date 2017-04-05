Lawmakers discuss doubling or scrapping bottle deposit

Lawmakers are discussing either doubling or scrapping the bottle deposit in the state. (WFSB)

Connecticut's 37-year-old bottle bill law aimed at aiding recycling efforts may be facing changes, even elimination.

The $0.05 deposit people pay for, and get back when returning the containers, may go to $0.10, adding millions to the general fund.

Lawmakers said about half of bottles and cans with deposits are never redeemed. They’re just tossed away into recycling bins.

They estimate about 600 million containers a year are not redeemed, which adds up to more than $30 million a year to the state.

"Coming from New Jersey where we didn't have a program like this in our high rise apartment building, it seems to be a great advantage to encourage recycling,” said Mary Prendergast, of Clinton.

"If it’s going to help the environment and whatever else we just have to be intelligent enough to cash in our cans and bottles,” said Dominic Carini, of Cheshire.

Raising the deposit bill to $0.10 means another $12 million to the state, but other lawmakers are considering eliminating the law all together.

Reactions on this are mixed.

"I'm always doing it; my children don't, they just throw everything away,” said John Urbanowitz, of Old Lyme.

The governor has not said which direction the issue will go in.

Do you think the deposit should be raised, or should the state get rid of it altogether? Click here to vote in our poll.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.