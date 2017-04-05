Neighbors say speeding is an issue near Torrington schools

Police are working to crack down on speeders near two Torrington schools (WFSB)

Speeding is becoming a problem near two schools in Torrington.

Neighbors who live near Torrington High School and Oliver Wolcott school said they are fed up with speeding that happens around school hours.

“Speeding, pulling out when you shouldn't be, just knowing the road, it kills sometimes,” said Jason Costanza, who is a former student.

He enjoys skateboarding, and has had several brushes with death in the areas around the schools.

“A car just pulled out and I couldn't do anything, so I just had to hop off and it was probably about right here to me, then it ran over my board and I couldn't do much after that,” Costanza said.

School officials said the problem is on their radar, and police have been alerted and have been known to patrol the area as well.

Cars would routinely go faster than the 25 mph speed limit.

There are three stop signs on Winthrop Street, which is one of the main roads leading to the schools, and parents say that has led to more careful driving.

“People stop. I haven't seen the speeding at all. Most people are very courteous to the kids,” said Brenda Smith-Silvia, a parent.

Police said once a complaint is made, and there has been one in this case, they will assign an officer to patrol.

It is unclear who the culprits are, but some are being led to believe it could be students or faculty, as the complaints are happening during dismissal.

