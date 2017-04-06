PD: Suspect locks clerk in cooler during gas station robbery in East Windsor

An East Windsor gas station clerk was shoved into a cooler by a man, who was caught on camera robbing the place at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The incident took place at the Noble Gas Station on North Road after 3 a.m.

Police said the black male suspect ordered the clerk to empty the contents of the cash register into a plastic bag at gunpoint. Then, police said he forced the clerk into the back cooler before taking off on foot to a parked car nearby. The car was dumped at an abandoned house down the road.

Investigators are asking for the suspect, who could be connected to other robberies in Newington and in East Hartford.

Besides this robbery, another East Windsor gas station was robbed last Monday. Then on that same day, there was a robbery in East Hartford. A few days after that, a gas station robbery in Newington.

The suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, is being described by police as a 5’10” man. Police said he was dressed in all black – with a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black gloves, black jeans and a black pair of boots. Police said he is believed to be left-handed.

Police said the clerk was not at work on Thursday, but was doing OK.

Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, but cleared the area just before 6 a.m. Police are asking those with any information to contact the East Windsor Police Department at 860-292-8240.

