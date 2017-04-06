Storm produces heavy rain, lightning and small hail

Minor flooding was reported on the Farmington River in Farmington on Thursday. (WFSB photo)

Storms moved rapidly to the north to northeast and produced very heavy rain, lightning, small hail on Thursday evening.

A flood warning has been issued for Hartford to Long Island Sound strictly for the Connecticut River for Thursday night. A flood watch was in effect for northern Connecticut counties.

During the Thursday evening commute, small hail was reported in Westbrook and Marlborough. Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning were reported throughout the state.

The Connecticut River will go above flood stage on Friday and last through the weekend. The Pawcatuck River was already a foot above flood stage with minor flooding occurring. There was a flood warning in effect for the Pawcatuck River.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windham and Tolland counties expired at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday started out cool with temperatures in the 30s and some wind. Highs for the day will range from the mid-40s in western Connecticut to the low-50s elsewhere.

The real heavy rain arrived during the afternoon hours and into the early evening hours.

"The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of Connecticut, primarily along and southeast of I-84 for a threat for some stronger storms to develop before the storm system exits this evening," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

Keep an eye to the sky today in the Mid-Atlantic. Severe weather expected. Get the latest forecast at https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/qRmei4mk1L — NWS (@NWS) April 6, 2017

Friday will still feature a lot of clouds; however, there may just be a bit of precipitation.

"The storm will be slow to move, but most of the precipitation on Friday will affect areas to the north and west of Connecticut. A few rain showers are likely in the state, but most of the day will be dry," DePrest said.

Beyond that, the 7 Day Forecast looks pretty good.

Conditions have improved over the last several weeks. Far Eastern Connecticut was out of the drought, but much of the state was enduring a moderate to severe drought.

