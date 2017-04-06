Consolidation decision could cost jobs across state colleges, universities

A major decision could be made that would cost jobs across some state colleges and universities through a system-wide consolidation.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities officials presented their idea earlier this week.

They said a decision on it could come on Thursday.

They stressed that the goal is to save money and make sure any changes don't affect students.

The reason has been current and projected state budget deficits.

Officials said they came up with two strategies to restructure and cut costs at community colleges and state universities.

Under a proposal, departments like information technology and human resources would consolidate. That would save about $13 million.

In another, leadership and management would consolidate for community colleges. The savings would be about $28 million.

After a year or two, the savings could top $41 million, officials said.

Some staff members would lose their jobs, however.

The CSCU's Board of Regents is set to meet at 10 a.m. at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.

A faculty advisory meeting is scheduled later at 1 p.m.

