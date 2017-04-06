Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers

Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.More >
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.More >
A tree removal worker died after a fall from a tree on Saturday morning.More >
A tree removal worker died after a fall from a tree on Saturday morning.More >
It’s not just Visa. American Express, Discover, and Mastercard are also ditching signatures.More >
It’s not just Visa. American Express, Discover, and Mastercard are also ditching signatures.More >
Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are in a "Winter Weather Advisory" as a cold front is expected to arrive tonight.More >
Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are in a "Winter Weather Advisory" as a cold front is expected to arrive tonight.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys is officially making his bid for Toys "R" Us.More >
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys is officially making his bid for Toys "R" Us.More >
The study found that people who down more than seven drinks a week can expect to die sooner than those who drink less.More >
The study found that people who down more than seven drinks a week can expect to die sooner than those who drink less.More >
After enjoying highs in the low 70s and 60s today, the warmth is going to get chased out of the state. Cold air is just to our north now; in Rutland, VT, for example, the temperature is 27, while at the same time Hartford is enjoying 64 degrees.More >
After enjoying highs in the low 70s and 60s today, the warmth is going to get chased out of the state. Cold air is just to our north now; in Rutland, VT, for example, the temperature is 27, while at the same time Hartford is enjoying 64 degrees.More >