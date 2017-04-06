Father, son duo arrested in bank fraud case

A father and son from Pennsylvania are accused of trying to withdraw thousands of dollars from a fraudulent bank account in Fairfield.

Police said they arrested 60-year-old Anthony C. Innarella Sr. and 32-year-old Anthony Angelo Innarella, both of Bethlehem, PA, on Wednesday.

Officers said one of the suspects went into the Wells Fargo Bank on Black Rock Turnpike and tried to withdraw $18,000 in cash.

Anthony C. Innarella Sr. used a fake New Jersey driver's license with his photo and someone else's information on it, police said.

The bank manager told the suspect that she had to verify some information before it could happen.

The suspect left a phone number and asked the teller to call it when the money was ready.

The manager called police and provided them with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Police said they found the vehicle on Unquowa Road near Post Road.

The bank manager positively identified the suspects and their vehicle.

Investigators searched the suspects and said they found a large sum of money and fraudulent identifications.

Police believe both suspects are connected to similar crimes in elsewhere in Fairfield County.

Anthony C. Innarella Sr. was charged with larceny, criminal impersonation, identity theft and forgery.

Police said he had a Wells Fargo Debit Card and a Capital One Credit Card with the same name that was on his fake driver's license.

Anthony Angelo Innarella faces larceny and forgery charges.

Police said he also had similar cards with information belonging to another person.

The bond for both suspects was set at $250,000. They are due in court on April 18.

