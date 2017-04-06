Drunk woman was traveling 100 mph in Ledyard, police say

Samantha Whitcher was arrested for drunk driving at speeds of 100 mph, according to Ledyard police. (Ledyard police photo)

A woman faces charges for hitting speeds in excess of 100 mph while drunk, according to police in Ledyard.

They said 37-year-old Samantha Whitcher of New London was charged with reckless driving, failure to drive in a proper lane and driving while intoxicated.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Groton Town Police Department put out a "be on the lookout" call for a white Pontiac G6 that was traveling northbound on Route 12.

Groton police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. They could not pursue the driver as she entered the town of Ledyard.

A Ledyard officer spotted the vehicle near Whalehead Road. He saw the driver swerving over the median and fog lines.

One the officer activated his emergency lights, Whitcher stopped near Stoddards Warf Road.

Police said they determined that she was drunk.

Whitcher was arrested without incident and held on a $500 bond.

She faced a judge on Thursday in New London Superior Court.

