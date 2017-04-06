WFSB aims to be 'useful' at Thomas the train event

WFSB joined the really useful crew of Thomas and Friends by offering viewers a discount to the popular steam engine's visit to Essex.

"A Day Out with Thomas" is coming to the Essex Steam Train April 22-23, 29-30 and May 6-7.

It's part of The Friendship Tour 2017.

WFSB is offering a $2 discount on ticket prices with the code "WFSB17."

Departure times for rides will happen every 25 minutes, according to the Essex Steam Train's website. They'll run from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Organizers warned that the event is likely to sell out, so customers were urged to purchase their tickets early.

More information can be found on EssexSteamTrain.com.

