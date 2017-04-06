Police try to locate missing 74-year-old man from Middletown

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man from Middletown.

A Silver Alert was issued for Raymond Koscuk, who went missing on Wednesday. Police said Koscuk last spoke to his family on March 29 and was often known to talk with his family a couple times a week.

A neighbor told police that they saw Koscuk between March 29 and April 4.

Police said Koscuk is known to visit the casino.

Koscuk is being described as 6'1" and weighs 240 pounds with brown hair and eyes. It was unknown what Koscuk was wearing when he went missing on Wednesday.

Koscuk has never gone missing before.

Police are asking those with any information to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-637-4044.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.