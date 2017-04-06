Tribal leaders push for new casino, promise to protect funds

Leaders of Connecticut's federally recognized tribes are meeting with legislative leaders, trying to assure them that authorizing a satellite casino in East Windsor will not risk the hundreds of millions of dollars the tribes currently pay the state.

Thursday's visit by the chairmen of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes coincided with the release of a letter to lawmakers, guaranteeing the existing revenue-sharing agreement with the state. Under that deal, Connecticut receives 25 percent of the slot machine revenues at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

The tribes also are promising Connecticut 25 percent of revenues generated from slots and table games at the satellite casino.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the tribes' guarantee is helpful, but the bill has a "50-50 chance" of coming up this session.

